Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

