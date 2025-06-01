Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,361 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,098 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

