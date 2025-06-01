The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 235.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

View Our Latest Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.