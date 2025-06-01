Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,600,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,698.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,468.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,200. This trade represents a 79.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,054.52.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

