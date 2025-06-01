180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.