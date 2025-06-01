Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 84.87 ($1.14). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 84.87 ($1.14), with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Newmark Security Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.

