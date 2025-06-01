Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 84.87 ($1.14). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 84.87 ($1.14), with a volume of 30 shares traded.
Newmark Security Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.
About Newmark Security
Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.
