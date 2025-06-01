Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 378.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $465.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $474.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,500. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.