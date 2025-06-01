NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.71 and traded as high as $36.22. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 5,202 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 21.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

