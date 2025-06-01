Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,183 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Amgen worth $305,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average is $285.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

