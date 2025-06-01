Peoples Bank KS Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 393,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

