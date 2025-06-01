Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

