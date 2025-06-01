644 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $342.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $418.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

