Peoples Bank KS Purchases 81 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,049,000. Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 185,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,180,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

PG opened at $169.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

