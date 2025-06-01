Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Adobe were worth $321,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $414.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

