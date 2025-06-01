Rhumbline Advisers Has $185.58 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $185,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

ICE opened at $179.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.57 and a 12 month high of $180.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,634.16. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579 shares of company stock valued at $584,818 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

