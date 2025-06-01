Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.80. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 61,236 shares trading hands.

Alpha Services and Stock Down 1.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Alpha Services and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This is a boost from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

