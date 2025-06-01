Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.09 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 55.20 ($0.74). Record shares last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.74), with a volume of 232,975 shares.
Record Trading Down 0.7%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £108.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.
About Record
We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Record
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.