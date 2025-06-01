Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.09 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 55.20 ($0.74). Record shares last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.74), with a volume of 232,975 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £108.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

About Record

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

