Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as low as $9.74. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 26,227 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $245.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1,673.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

