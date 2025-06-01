Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.20 and traded as low as $28.77. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 1,861 shares.
Spine Injury Solutions Stock Down 0.5%
The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million and a PE ratio of -311.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.
About Spine Injury Solutions
Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.
