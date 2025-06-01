iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the April 30th total of 569,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,876.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 316,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 1,344,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,871. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

