iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the April 30th total of 569,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,876.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 316,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 1,344,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,871. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.