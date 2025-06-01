Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,079,236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.70 million, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

