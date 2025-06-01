WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 36.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 272,479 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,456.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 345,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 158.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 114,561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 231.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WCBR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

