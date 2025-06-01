Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 16,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.57. 7,893,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,502. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3151 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.