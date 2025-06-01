Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $227.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

