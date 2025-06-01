American National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,729 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

