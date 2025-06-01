Talbot Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Talbot Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $460.08 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $575.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

