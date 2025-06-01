EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 225.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

