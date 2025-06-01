Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 218.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,544 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 29.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $175,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $113.89 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

