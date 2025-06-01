Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
