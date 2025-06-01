Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 4.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,081.58. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,547 shares of company stock valued at $22,307,280. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.