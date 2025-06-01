American National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 546,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 71,734 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

