JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rings Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

