Top Toy Stocks To Watch Today – May 29th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Best Buy, Burlington Stores, and Target are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy Stock is an entry-level class in 1?10-scale electric RC car racing in which competitors use sealed, standardized “toy” motors (often 27-turn brushed types) and restricted battery packs. By limiting upgrades and mandating inexpensive, off-the-shelf power units, the class keeps costs down, levels the playing field and puts the emphasis squarely on driver skill. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,010.16. 1,085,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $788.20 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $979.82 and its 200-day moving average is $974.01.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.53. 6,206,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,805,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.93. 8,777,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,330. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.00. 2,190,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $298.89.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $94.94. 4,031,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,250. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

