Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,578 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $418,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $258.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

