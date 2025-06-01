Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 984,783 shares of company stock valued at $320,019,942. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $349.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

