Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

