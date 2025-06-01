Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.