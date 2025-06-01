Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 27.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 27.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 335,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 486,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Stock Up 27.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.

Insider Activity at Hemostemix

In other Hemostemix news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

