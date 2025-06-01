Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.