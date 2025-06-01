Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

