Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $295.63 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $205.86 and a one year high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

