Woodstock Corp Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $160.65 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $166.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

