Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 10,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,085,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,533 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,774 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $170.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

