Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,117 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 3.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $78,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,156,000 after purchasing an additional 921,276 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.44 and a twelve month high of $129.46.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

