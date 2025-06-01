Woodstock Corp Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

