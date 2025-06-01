Woodstock Corp Takes $5.65 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,592,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $115.68 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

