Top Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 31st

AltC Acquisition, SharpLink Gaming, BigBear.ai, Basel Medical Group, Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, and Quantum Computing are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these companies are still growing, their stock prices can be more volatile and less liquid than those of larger firms, but they also offer the potential for above-average long-term gains. Investors often include small caps in their portfolios for diversification and the chance to capture early growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,477,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,002,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,315. SharpLink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,525,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,096,463. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.32.

Basel Medical Group (BMGL)

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

BMGL traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,171,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,865. Basel Medical Group has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

SV traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,538,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

PLTU traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,946. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,597,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,297,981. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 3.74.

