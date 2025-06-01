Profit Investment Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.