TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 931.0 days.

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 19.3%

Shares of TAGOF stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

About TAG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.