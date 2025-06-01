Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 2,120 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of COP opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.